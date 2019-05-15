Black paint attacks in Derry estate: PSNI Appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after two reports of criminal damage in the Lincoln Court area of Derry.

Speaking about events on Monday night last, May 13, PSNI Inspector Spence said today: “We received reports of two incidents, both in the Lincoln Court area.

“It is believed that black paint was thrown over the front door of a house and also over a Ford Fiesta parked nearby at around 11pm on Monday.

“Just a short time after, at approximately 11.30pm, black paint was thrown at a second home in the area and also over the windscreen of a Volkswagen Jetta.

“We are appealing for anyone who has information about either incident, to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 257 of 14/05/19.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime, police said.