Blue pills and other suspected drugs and money seized in Derry as man arrested
Police in Derry have arrested a 20-year-old man in Prehen and seized suspected drugs and a sum of cash.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and on suspicion of possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply. He remained in police custody this morning, Friday, December 2.
The arrest and seizure of the suspected drugs was made by officers from Waterside Neighbourhood Team when they were on patrol in the Prehen area at around 10.20pm on Thursday night.
A subsequent search of a property in the Waterside area resulted in the further seizure of suspected Class C drugs and a sum of cash.
Inspector Spence said: "We will continue our work to stop and deter those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities. I would encourage anyone who has information about criminal activity to contact us on 101.”