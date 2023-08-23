The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that they are investigating damage caused to the black BMW vehicle which was parked in Altnagelvin Hospital car park.

The incident is believed to have occurred at some time on Monday.

In a statement issued following the incident the PSNI said: “The car was parked in Section B of the South Wing and the damage has occurred sometime between 0730 hours and 2030 hours on Monday, August 21, 2023. It is believed at this stage the damage was caused by another vehicle.