Bookmakers robbed in Brandywell area of Derry: Staff ‘left shaken’

It was reported that a man, described as being around 6’2” tall and wearing a grey hooded top and dark coloured bottoms, entered the shop at around 4.10pm on Saturday afternoon. He approached the counter and began to strike a perspex protective screen with an unidentified object and demanded that a member of staff hand over cash. A sum of money was handed over to the man who then left the shop. The staff member was left shaken following the incident but was not physically injured.

Anyone with any information or anyone who was driving on the Lecky Road at the time of the incident and who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist detectives with their enquiries is asked to contact them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1167 26/03/22. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Sinn Féin Councillor for the area Patricia Logue said “This must have been a very frightening experience for members of staff and customers caught up in this incident.

Lecky Road Derry

“I would urge anyone who has information to bring it forward.”