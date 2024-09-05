Boys, one 10 and two 13, bailed after being arrested in Derry on suspicion of riot

By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Sep 2024, 11:19 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 11:19 BST

Three children – one aged 10 and two aged 13 – have been arrested by police following searches in Derry by police investigating the public disorder at Nailor’s Row in August.

Police investigating the disorder on August 10 conducted the searches on Thursday, September 5, and seized a number of items.

As part of the investigation into the disorder, which is being led by detectives from North West Criminal Investigation Division, four searches were conducted at addresses in the city-side. A number of items were seized.

Three boys - one aged 10 years old, and two boys, both aged 13, were arrested on offences including Riot. All three boys have been bailed.

The investigation continues.

The arrests are related to the ‘sporadic disorder’ at Nailor’s Row that occurred late on August 10 hours after the annual Apprentice Boys of Derry Relief of Derry parade in the city which passed peacefully.

