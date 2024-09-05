Boys, one 10 and two 13, bailed after being arrested in Derry on suspicion of riot
Police investigating the disorder on August 10 conducted the searches on Thursday, September 5, and seized a number of items.
As part of the investigation into the disorder, which is being led by detectives from North West Criminal Investigation Division, four searches were conducted at addresses in the city-side. A number of items were seized.
Three boys - one aged 10 years old, and two boys, both aged 13, were arrested on offences including Riot. All three boys have been bailed.
The investigation continues.
The arrests are related to the ‘sporadic disorder’ at Nailor’s Row that occurred late on August 10 hours after the annual Apprentice Boys of Derry Relief of Derry parade in the city which passed peacefully.