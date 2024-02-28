Britain’s legacy act immunity provisions unlawfully breach victims’ human rights, rules High Court judge

A protest against the British Government's legacy act in Derry.

Mr Justice Colton declared that parts of the legislation aimed at dealing with the consequences of the conflict breach the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

He also held that a block on paying compensation for a miscarriage of justice to men cleared of escaping from lawful custody during the 1970s is legally flawed.

In a separate finding, the judge concluded that a truth recovery body at the centre of the plans has sufficient independence and powers to effectively investigate Troubles-related deaths and offences.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act, which came into effect last September, offers a conditional amnesty to those accused of crimes during more than 30 years of sectarian violence.

It will also end future civil litigation and inquests into conflict-related deaths not completed before the cut-off date of May 1.

With victims’ organisations, political parties and the Irish Government united in opposition, a raft of judicial review challenges were brought by some of those who either lost loved ones or were injured in the Troubles.

They argued that the legislation is unconstitutional, denies access to justice and is incompatible with the ECHR.

The British Government has described the Act as an attempt to draw a line under the North’s troubled past.

It involves the establishment of an Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) headed up by former Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland Sir Declan Morgan.

Self-confessed perpetrators who fully cooperate with the legacy body may be offered an amnesty from prosecution.

Lawyers for some of those who took the legal action claimed the objective of the Act is to protect British Army veterans and other security force personnel from prosecution for any wrongdoing.

Delivering judgment in a packed courtroom, Mr Justice Colton stated: “There is no evidence that the granting of immunity under the 2023 Act will in any way contribute to reconciliation in Northern Ireland. Indeed, the evidence is to the contrary.”

Even though he accepted the importance of providing information on how people were killed or injured during the Troubles, the judge said victims will have no say in applications for amnesties which could be made at the last minute by perpetrators facing the threat of imminent prosecution.

Those provisions of the Act are incompatible with Articles 2 and 3 of the ECHR, as well as Article 2 of the Windsor Framework, and should be disapplied, he confirmed.

In a further declaration, the court ruled that sections of the legislation shutting down Troubles-related civil actions brought after May 17, 2022 and prohibiting any new claims lodged after November 18, 2023 is incompatible with Article 6 of the ECHR and the Windsor Framework.

Mr Justice Colton said the interference with the rights of those seeking vindication against state agencies via civil litigation is unlawful and cannot be justified.

In a legal battle ultimately expected to reach the Supreme Court, proceedings issued by Martina Dillon, John McEvoy and Lynda McManus were among the lead cases.

Ms Dillon’s 45-year-old husband, Seamus, was shot dead in a loyalist attack at the Glengannon Hotel in Dungannon, County Tyrone, in 1997.

Mr McEvoy survived a loyalist shooting on the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo, County Down, in 1992 which claimed the life of 42-year-old Peter McCormack.

Ms McManus's father, James, was among those wounded in the Sean Graham bookmakers massacre earlier in the same year.

Five people were murdered when loyalist gunmen opened fire inside the betting shop on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast.

Legal action was also taken by the mother of IRA man Pearse Jordan, who was shot dead by an RUC officer as he fled from a hijacked car on Belfast’s Falls Road in November 1992.

With two members of the police force reported to prosecutors for suspected perjury and perverting the course of justice offences, the Act would prevent them from facing potential charges or trial.

Mr Justice Colton ruled the bar on any criminal investigation, prosecution or punishment of offenders unlawfully breached the human rights of the dead man’s mother, Teresa Jordan.

During the eight-day hearing, the court was told the Act has subjected anguished victims to further secondary trauma by closing down their hopes of ever securing justice.

The new law is flawed, legally offensive and ‘legitimises’ killings carried out by British soldiers who can ‘triumphantly’ glorify their crimes without remorse or fear of prosecution, it was claimed.

The immunity scheme was said to violate the State’s legal obligation to impose proper sentences for the purposes of retribution and deterrence.

Counsel for the UK Government argued that the Act was aimed at achieving a ‘reset’ to the foundations of the Good Friday Agreement.

He insisted the legislation was an attempt to achieve reconciliation while preserving victims’ rights, rather than being all about protecting security force veterans from prosecution.

Perpetrators who fail to earn the conditional amnesties are still at risk of long-term imprisonment, it was contended, providing an incentive for offenders to reveal the full truth about their conflict-related crimes.

The court heard the ICRIR has greater resources to examine deaths and will be potentially more effective than Troubles-era inquests and civil actions.

Recognising many families were promised inquests, Mr Justice Colton acknowledged their opposition to the scheme.

“For many that promise will be broken,” he said.

“Their much sought after opportunity, in the form of an inquest, will be denied.”

“Instead, the state has provided through primary legislation in Parliament an alternative means by which to carry out its Article 2/3 obligations.”

Ultimately, however, he concluded that the Commission has sufficient independence and powers of disclosure to carry out effective investigations.