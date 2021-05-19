British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologises to Ballymurphy massacre families
The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised to the families of the Ballymurphy massacre families.
Speaking in the House of Commons this afternoon he said: "I would like to say sorry to their families for how the investigations were handled and for the pain they've endured since the campaign began almost five decades ago
"No apology, Mr. Speaker, can lessen the lasting pain. I hope they take some comfort in the answers they have secured and in knowing this has renewed the government's determination to ensure, in future, that other families can find answers with less distress and delay."
Last week Coroner Justice Keegan delivered her inquest verdict that Father Hugh Mullan, 38, Frank Quinn, 19, Joan Connolly, 44, Joseph Murphy, 48, Noel Phillips, 19, Daniel Teggart, 44, John Laverty, 20, Joseph Corr, 43, Edward Doherty, 31, and John McKerr, 49, were 'entirely innocent' when they were shot dead by members of the British Parachute Regiment in West Belfast in August 1971.
