Broken jaw after assault by gang of four
A young man’s jaw was broken after he was set upon by a gang of up to four males in Strabane.
By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 9:56 am
The incident occurred early last month but details have only just been released by the PSNI.
The reported assault took place parallel to the Water Wall, Main Street, Strabane on Friday, September 9, around 10pm.
A group of 3-4 males believed to be around the ages of 18-20 years carried out the unprovoked attack on a young male who suffered a broken jaw as a result.