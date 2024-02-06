Brothers Andrew and Stephen McGlinchey appear charged with murder of 17-year-old Blake Newland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr. Newland was stabbed in Woodland Walk on Friday night.

The men appeared before Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

The accused are Andrew McGlinchey (29), of Roemill Gardens in Limavady and Stephen McGlinchey (27), of Ballyhanedin Road near Claudy.

The late Blake Newland, who died on Friday.

Andrew McGlinchey is also charged with assaulting a police officer last Friday.

A PSNI officer believed he could connect the defendants to the charges.

A defence solicitor said no application was being made for bail.

The defendants, who appeared via video link from Waterside PSNI Station in Derry, were remanded in custody to appear at Limavady Magistrates' Court, sitting in Coleraine, on March 4.

Two 16-year-old boys - who cannot be named because of their ages - appeared at the same court via video link from Woodlands Juvenile Justice Centre in Bangor charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are alleged to have assaulted the McGlincheys' father during a ‘melee’. The McGlincheys' dad was taken to hospital with a head injury, the court heard.

The police officer told the court it is believed the two McGlincheys and their father approached a house in Limavady following an earlier incident when Stephen McGlinchey was assaulted.

The officer said it is the police case the McGlincheys had gone to the property seeking ‘revenge’.

He said a ‘melee’ erupted outside the property and that weapons were present.

The officer said a knife was found with the deceased's blood on it.

The 16-year-olds were released on bail with conditions and their cases were adjourned to the Youth Court in Coleraine on February 22.

District Judge Nigel Broderick extended his sympathy to the family and friends of Mr Newland following his ‘untimely and tragic death’.

The judge said it was ‘a chilling reminder of just how dangerous weapons and/or knives can be if used inappropriately in a public place.’