Calls for dedicated animal welfare officer after report of dog being hit in Derry city centre

Calls for dedicated animal welfare officer.

Seamus Donaghy, Head of Health and Community Wellbeing informed members that council received 302 animal welfare calls which resulted in 257 animal welfare cases from April 1, 2021 until January 21, 2022.

The animal welfare officers have undertaken 428 enforcement inspections within the council area resulting in four improvement notices, three seizures, one formal caution and one successful prosecution.

Since the service’s inception in 2012, the animal welfare officers have helped 58,909 animals across the Western region.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council animal welfare staff enforce the welfare of animals (NI) Act 2011 across the entire Western Region which includes Fermanagh and Omagh District Council; Derry City and Strabane District Council and Mid Ulster District Council.

Proposing a paper is brought back looking at having a dedicated animal welfare officer in the city and district, Alliance Councillor Rachael Ferguson said: “I had a constituent come to me this week and say they had seen a dog abused in the city centre being hit by its owner and when they rang animal welfare they couldn’t get them. Then when they rang the police they were referred to animal welfare who didn’t get back to them about it.”

Councillor Ferguson also proposed that a report is brought back looking at council’s agreement with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in regards to animal welfare officers.

Agreeing UUP Alderman Derek Hussey commented: “We have reached a stage when Derry City and Strabane District Council deserves its own animal welfare service so hopefully the proposal will be considered and a report brought forward on the feasibility of that happening.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Michaela Boyle added: “When you see these stats it’s glaringly obvious there is the need for a dedicated animal welfare officer within our own city and district.

“I talk regularly to the dog wardens in our area and I’m well aware of the demands on them. When you look at the figures from April last year to January this year we need to be doing more, there needs to be an improvement on that.”