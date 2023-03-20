Car and front window damaged by youths in separate attacks on same property

Police are currently investigating damage to a motor vehicle and window of a property in the area of The Old Fort, Strathfoyle.

It was reported that on Monday, March 6, 2023 at approximately 8.30pm, a group of up to 5 or 6 youths threw stones and other missiles at a dark coloured BMW, causing damage to the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was further reported that on Monday, March 13, 2023 at around 6.20pm a similar group of youths threw items at the same property causing damage to a front window.

PSNI

This incident has left the victim at a substantial loss to have the damage repaired.

The PSNI are asking people to come forward with information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad