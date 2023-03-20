News you can trust since 1772
Car and front window damaged by youths in separate attacks on same property

A car and front window of a house were damaged in two separate attacks by groups of youths at the same property in Strathfoyle.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:53 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:54 GMT

Police are currently investigating damage to a motor vehicle and window of a property in the area of The Old Fort, Strathfoyle.

It was reported that on Monday, March 6, 2023 at approximately 8.30pm, a group of up to 5 or 6 youths threw stones and other missiles at a dark coloured BMW, causing damage to the vehicle.

It was further reported that on Monday, March 13, 2023 at around 6.20pm a similar group of youths threw items at the same property causing damage to a front window.

This incident has left the victim at a substantial loss to have the damage repaired.

The PSNI are asking people to come forward with information.

If you can help, please call Police on 101 quoting reference CC1866 of 06/03/2023.

