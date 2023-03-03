News you can trust since 1772
Car badly damaged after being torched by arsonists

A car was badly damaged after arsonists torched a car in the Springrown area on Thursday night.

By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a vehicle fire in Derrymore, reported just after 11.30pm on March 2.

Officers said the back of a red Peugeot was badly damaged, and at this time the fire is being investigated as arson.

Both police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 2076 of 02/03/23.

