Police are appealing for witnesses following the arson attack on the vehicle in the Ardnabrocky, Drumahoe area in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 1.

At around 1.10am, police received a report that a Seat vehicle parked in the area had been destroyed by a fire, it is believed the incident had occurred sometime between 12 midnight and 1.00am, a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

Enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as arson, are underway and police are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact officers at Strand Road on 101 quoting 110 of 01/10/23.

The incident occurred in the Ardnabrocky area.