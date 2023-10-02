News you can trust since 1772

Car destroyed in arson attack in Drumahoe

A car has been destroyed in an arson attack in Drumahoe.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 09:24 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses following the arson attack on the vehicle in the Ardnabrocky, Drumahoe area in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 1.

At around 1.10am, police received a report that a Seat vehicle parked in the area had been destroyed by a fire, it is believed the incident had occurred sometime between 12 midnight and 1.00am, a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

Enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as arson, are underway and police are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact officers at Strand Road on 101 quoting 110 of 01/10/23.

The incident occurred in the Ardnabrocky area.
Police and Strand Road have advised that if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.