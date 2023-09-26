Car petrol-bombed in Shantallow, police in Derry believe
A car was petrol-bombed in Shantallow on Monday night, police believe.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 16:31 BST
Police are investigating a car fire on Monday, September 25.
Inspector Robb of Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “This incident occurred on Drumleck Drive, and it's believed this occurred sometime between 7pm yesterday evening and the time it was reported to police at 8.40pm.
“From our enquiries to date, it's believed a petrol bomb was used to start the fire. Anyone who witnessed what occurred is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 1994 of 25/09/23.”