Cara Hunter calls for tougher sentences for animal cruelty referring to dogs being buried in Co. Derry
and live on Freeview channel 276
The SDLP MLA was speaking in the Stormont Assembly this week.
"Over the past few months, we have seen dogs drowned in Tyrone and dogs buried in Co Derry. We clearly have a profound issue with the treatment of animals here. Not only that, but there is a lack of prosecutions for evil perpetrators who maliciously carry out horrific acts towards innocent animals,” she told MLAs.
Ms. Hunter cited figures that demonstrated that in the past three years, her own area of the Causeway Coast and Glens area, had witnessed over 1,000 incidents of animal cruelty.
"I recently had meetings with two animal charities in my consistency: the Causeway Coast Dog Rescue and Dog Leap in Limavady, both of which are led by incredible ladies who work so passionately on this issue.
"They have gone above and beyond to protect animals where local councils have, I believe, undeniably failed. There is an unbelievably obvious issue here: when you come across an abused animal after 5.00 pm or at the weekend, there is absolutely nobody available and no number to call.
"That issue needs to be urgently addressed. It is not a failing system but a failed system, and we must act. There is also a huge lack of clarity on how much power and training local councils and the PSNI have in the handling of animals,” said the SDLP MLA, who has called for an animal welfare strategy for the North.