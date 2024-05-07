Cara Hunter quizzes Naomi Long on sex offenders living in Limavady and Dungiven areas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ms. Hunter asked the minister for a breakdown of the number of people convicted of sexual crimes who live in the District Electoral Areas of Benbradagh, Causeway Central, Coleraine, Limavady, Ballymoney, The Glens and Bann.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said her department does not hold information on the current address of those convicted of a sexual offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But she said: “such information may be recorded in relation to persons who have been convicted of a sexual offence and who are subject to statutory notification requirements, commonly known as ‘the Sex Offenders Register’”.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter