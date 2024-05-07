Cara Hunter quizzes Naomi Long on sex offenders living in Limavady and Dungiven areas

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter has asked Justice Minister Naomi Long how many sex offenders are living in the Limavady and Dungiven areas.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 7th May 2024, 16:21 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 16:21 BST
Ms. Hunter asked the minister for a breakdown of the number of people convicted of sexual crimes who live in the District Electoral Areas of Benbradagh, Causeway Central, Coleraine, Limavady, Ballymoney, The Glens and Bann.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said her department does not hold information on the current address of those convicted of a sexual offence.

But she said: “such information may be recorded in relation to persons who have been convicted of a sexual offence and who are subject to statutory notification requirements, commonly known as ‘the Sex Offenders Register’”.

SDLP MLA Cara HunterSDLP MLA Cara Hunter
She added: "The operational management of persons required to notify in this regard is a matter for the Chief Constable, who is accountable to the Northern Ireland Policing Board. I am committed to respecting the operational independence of the Chief Constable and the role of the Northern Ireland Policing Board.”