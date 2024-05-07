Cara Hunter quizzes Naomi Long on sex offenders living in Limavady and Dungiven areas
Ms. Hunter asked the minister for a breakdown of the number of people convicted of sexual crimes who live in the District Electoral Areas of Benbradagh, Causeway Central, Coleraine, Limavady, Ballymoney, The Glens and Bann.
Justice Minister Naomi Long said her department does not hold information on the current address of those convicted of a sexual offence.
But she said: “such information may be recorded in relation to persons who have been convicted of a sexual offence and who are subject to statutory notification requirements, commonly known as ‘the Sex Offenders Register’”.
She added: "The operational management of persons required to notify in this regard is a matter for the Chief Constable, who is accountable to the Northern Ireland Policing Board. I am committed to respecting the operational independence of the Chief Constable and the role of the Northern Ireland Policing Board.”