News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Cash box taken from bedroom by Waterside burglars

A cash box and bank card were taken from a bedroom by burglars in the Waterside on Monday.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:18 BST

The PSNI said: “We’re investigating a report of a burglary at a house in Hollymount Park in the Waterside [on] April 3, during which cash was taken. The money was in a blue cash box taken from a bedroom sometime between 9.30am and 4.30pm. A bank card was also taken.

“If you have information, call us on 101, quoting reference 1486 of 03/04/23.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Black dress, perfume, trainers and cash stolen from commercial premises
PSNIPSNI
PSNI