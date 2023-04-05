Cash box taken from bedroom by Waterside burglars
A cash box and bank card were taken from a bedroom by burglars in the Waterside on Monday.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:18 BST
The PSNI said: “We’re investigating a report of a burglary at a house in Hollymount Park in the Waterside [on] April 3, during which cash was taken. The money was in a blue cash box taken from a bedroom sometime between 9.30am and 4.30pm. A bank card was also taken.
“If you have information, call us on 101, quoting reference 1486 of 03/04/23.”