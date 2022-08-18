Cash, Samsung tablet and Mini Moto stolen in Derry house burglary
Police investigating a burglary at a house in the Foxhill area of Derry’s Waterside are appealing for witnesses.
The burglary in the estate off Strabane Old Road is reported to have occurred sometime between 3pm on August 10 and 8pm on Tuesday evening, August 10.
A number of items are reported to have been taken, including cash, a black Samsung tablet and a blue Mini Moto motorbike.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone who saw any suspicious activity, or anything out of the ordinary in the Foxhill area between these times, is asked to get in touch with police. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may be offered items for sale, similar to those reported stolen, to contact them. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1864 of 16/08/22.
Most Popular
-
1
Young lorry driver dies after RTC on Derry to Dublin road at Omagh
-
2
Police investigating sexual assault of teenage girl in Derry issue ‘specific witness appeal’
-
3
Derry family’s rip current warning after child rescue on Culdaff beach
-
4
Eight shark species swimming off Derry and Donegal
-
5
‘We will never stop honouring our Burkey’
“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”