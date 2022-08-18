Cash, Samsung tablet and Mini Moto stolen in Derry house burglary

The burglary in the estate off Strabane Old Road is reported to have occurred sometime between 3pm on August 10 and 8pm on Tuesday evening, August 10.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone who saw any suspicious activity, or anything out of the ordinary in the Foxhill area between these times, is asked to get in touch with police. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may be offered items for sale, similar to those reported stolen, to contact them. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1864 of 16/08/22.