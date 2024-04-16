Cash stolen from home in Artigarvan area between Derry and Strabane
Cash has been stolen from a home in the Artigarvan area between Derry and Strabane.
Police say they are investigating a report of a burglary at a house on Ballylaw Road in which the money was taken.
It's reported the burglary occurred sometime between 2pm on Wednesday, April 10, and approximately 3.25pm on, Monday, April 15.
Detectives appeal to anyone who was in the area and noticed anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, to call 101, quoting reference 1159 of 15/04/24, or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport