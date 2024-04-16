Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police say they are investigating a report of a burglary at a house on Ballylaw Road in which the money was taken.

It's reported the burglary occurred sometime between 2pm on Wednesday, April 10, and approximately 3.25pm on, Monday, April 15.

