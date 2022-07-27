Cash taken in Governor Road burglary

Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Officers were on patrol in the area at around 4.40pm when they were alerted to the incident at a house on Governor Road. It’s reported that entry was forced to the property earlier in the day and a sum of cash taken.

Detective Sergeant Hanbidge said: “At this time, we believe this incident occurred sometime between 12 noon and 4.30pm. As we continue with enquiries, we’re appealing to anyone who was in the area and noticed any suspicious vehicles, or anyone acting in a suspicious manner, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1326 of 26/07/22. You can also make a report to us online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Police are investigating.

Detective Sergeant Hanbidge added: “We know that burglary is a very personal, intrusive crime and victims are, understandably, left feeling shocked and vulnerable. I want to take this opportunity to encourage residents to report any suspicious activity in their area. No matter how insignificant it may seem, the faster we receive the information, the quicker we can respond.”