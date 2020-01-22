Charged with possessing drug

A 28-year-old man has appeared in court accused of possessing Pregabalin.

Kevin Doherty, of Bonds Hill, is charged with possessing the class C drug on January 15.

An investigating officer told the court he believed he could connect Doherty to the charge.

The defendant was released on his own bail of £500 and banned from possessing or consuming non-prescribed drugs. He was also ordered not to abuse prescription drugs and submit to testing if required. Doherty will appear in court again on February 14.