Child escapes injury as masked men blast front door with live rounds

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of shots being fired at a residential premises in the Joyce Court area on September 1, 2022.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “Shortly after 10.40pm police received a report that four masked men had attended a residential address and fired shots at the front door.

“Officers attended and spoke to the occupants. Two adults and a young child were present at the time. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries."

Joyce Court

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any CCTV footage captured or any other information which could assist, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 2001 of 01/09/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/