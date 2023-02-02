Chris Heaton-Harris calls independent statutory inquiry into preventability of Real IRA Omagh bombing

The aftermath of the Real IRA bombing of Omagh which claimed the lives of 29 people and two unborn children.

Mr. Heaton-Harris said the inquiry will examine the preventability of the August 15, 1998, bombing in Omagh which claimed the lives of 29 people and two unborn children, and injured 220, in what was the worst single atrocity of the Troubles.

The inquiry has been called in the wake of a High Court judgment that found there were specific issues that gave rise to plausible arguments that the bombing by the Real IRA could have been prevented.

Speaking in the British House of Commons on Thursday Mr. Heaton-Harris said work has begun to establish the independent statutory inquiry as soon as possible.

The appointment of an inquiry chairperson will be announced and the inquiry’s terms of reference will also be published in due course.

The independent statutory inquiry will examine the four issues identified by the High Court; the handling and sharing of intelligence, the use of cell phone analysis, whether there was advance knowledge or reasonable means of knowledge of the bomb, and whether disruption operations could or should have been mounted, which may have helped prevent the Real IRA’s attack, he said.

The Secretary of State said: "The Omagh bomb was a horrific terrorist atrocity committed by the Real IRA, which caused untold damage to the families of those who were tragically killed and injured. Its impact was felt not just in Northern Ireland, but across the world.

“Having carefully considered the judgment of the High Court, I believe that an independent statutory inquiry is the most appropriate form of further investigation to address the grounds identified by the Court.

“I would like to thank the victims and survivors and all those affected by the Omagh bomb for their patience whilst I have reflected on the judgment and taken into account a range of sensitive, complex and technical factors.”

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan welcomed the announcement.

“The events of August 15, 1998 left an indelible mark on the people of Omagh whose lives were shattered and unalterably changed by an act of unspeakable evil in this town.

"The horrifying attack on this community was designed to destroy the town and divide our people – those behind it have failed.

“The incredible fortitude of the people of Omagh has been inspiring. They should never have had to fight so hard or for so long for a proper inquiry to determine the truth about what happened that day. I am delighted for the families that they now have a path to the truth which is what so many of them have been campaigning for.

“I hope that this announcement will spur similar action from the Irish Government. The High Court judgment in 2021 clearly outlined the need for a cooperative investigation given the cross border nature of this atrocity and I was pleased to receive confirmation from former Taoiseach Micheál Martin that the Irish Government would review its approach to the case late last year.