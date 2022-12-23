Court

The comments came during a case involving Ethan Dorney (20), of Swilly Gardens in Derry, who admitted a series of charges including assault and criminal damage that occurred on July 10.

On Friday Derry Magistrates’ Court was told that the defendant had entered a city centre licensed premises but was refused service as he was too intoxicated.

His friend then ordered two drinks and gave one of them to Dorney.

The court was told that a member of the bar staff approached the defendant and told him that he was not being served and took the drink from him.

Dorney then followed the staff member and went behind the bar counter where he assaulted him, the court heard.

The defendant made homophobic remarks to the member of staff, the court was told.

He was eventually removed from the bar premises and proceeded to kick and shoulder charge the door damaging a window and a heating unit valued at £350, the court heard.

He then entered the premises again and put a female member of the bar staff in fear of being assaulted, the court heard.

Police located the defendant in William Street in the city centre and he was arrested.

At police interview he said he did not realise that the person was a member of staff and that he was only trying to get his drink back.

The defendant denied making any homophobic remarks during the episode, the court heard.

Dorney also admitted the theft and criminal damage to an electronic tag on August 4.

The court heard that police saw Dorney in Shipquay Street on November 22 and were aware he was wanted for breaching his bail.

He was arrested and found to have no tag on him and he admitted cutting it off.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said his client was having difficulty facing up to what was coming.

He said he wanted to apologise to all those concerned in the incident.

