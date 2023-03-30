Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the theft in the Feeny area which occurred earlier this week.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Police received a report at 9.20am on Wednesday, March 29 that a 1953 green Ford was taken from a locked garage at a house in the Glenedra Road area.

“We believe this theft occurred sometime between 10.30pm on Tuesday, March 28 and 9am on Wednesday, March 29 and the lock of the garage was forced open.”

Generic photo of a 1953 Ford Crestline Victoria 2 Door Hardtop. The car stolen in Feeny was also a 1953 Ford.

It is possible that the car thieves placed the classic car in a vehicle transporter and removed it from the Feeny area, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

DS Gardiner said: “We are investigating a number of lines of enquiry, one of which is that the vehicle was removed and possibly put onto a car transporter to be moved elsewhere.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area or who may have noticed a vehicle matching this description, or any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously to make contact with police.

The theft occurred on the Glenedra Road.

“We would also appeal to anyone who has CCTV or dash-cam footage that could help our investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 400 of 29/03/23.”

