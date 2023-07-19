One of the packages believed to contain cocaine that washed up on the Donegal shoreline

An Garda Síochána continue to investigate the circumstances of the discovery of a number of packages along the North Donegal coastline that occurred on Wednesday morning, 19th July 2023.They say the packages “which are believed to contain cocaine, weigh approximately 60kg with an estimated street value in excess of €4 million, subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI)”.

Gardaí in Milford with the assistance of the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Water Unit, along with Revenue's Maritime Unit continue to carry out joint searches along the North Donegal/ Fanad Head Coastline. Any person with any information in relation to the discovery of these packages is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

An Garda Síochána in Milford continue to appeal to landowners in the Fanad Head area with coastal land and/ or any persons using the North Donegal Coastline over the coming days to be conscious of the packages that have been recovered.