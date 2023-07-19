'Cocaine' packages washed up on Donegal coast had street value of over €4 million
An Garda Síochána continue to investigate the circumstances of the discovery of a number of packages along the North Donegal coastline that occurred on Wednesday morning, 19th July 2023.They say the packages “which are believed to contain cocaine, weigh approximately 60kg with an estimated street value in excess of €4 million, subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI)”.
Gardaí in Milford with the assistance of the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Water Unit, along with Revenue's Maritime Unit continue to carry out joint searches along the North Donegal/ Fanad Head Coastline. Any person with any information in relation to the discovery of these packages is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.
An Garda Síochána in Milford continue to appeal to landowners in the Fanad Head area with coastal land and/ or any persons using the North Donegal Coastline over the coming days to be conscious of the packages that have been recovered.
They say: “Any person who sees any similar package or any other marine debris that attracts their attention are requested to not interfere with the packages and to contact An Garda Síochána at Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060, their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.“Members of the public can also contact the Customs Drug Watch Confidential number 1800 295 295.”