Colum Eastwood condemns 'disgusting' burglary of older woman in Derry, appeals for witnesses

He was speaking after a woman in her 80s was left terrified after being assaulted and having duct tape placed over her eyes and wrists by a burglar in the Ballynasilloe area.

Police received a report of the incident at approximately 11am on Tuesday.

The victim managed to make her way out of the house and signal for help before the male burglar made off with her purse and handbag, the PSNI said.

Colum Eastwood

Mr. Eastwood said: "This is a disgusting incident and it comes as a real shock to many in the area. The protection of our elderly should be paramount in our society, and this incident which happened in broad daylight will send shockwaves through our community. Crime against our elderly community should be taken very seriously and those responsible should face appropriate punishment.