Colum Eastwood urges Parachute Regiment to apologise for Bloody Sunday

Speaking in the British House of Commons on Wednesday, the SDLP leader said: "Fifty years ago this week, the Parachute Regiment were sent to my city to murder 14 people—people who were unarmed, marching for civil rights.

"Last weekend, Parachute Regiment flags were flown on the outskirts of Derry. The Parachute Regiment rightly condemned the flying of those flags as a grossly offensive act against the victims of Bloody Sunday, but they have yet to apologise for and condemn the actions of their soldiers on Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972."

Mr. Eastwood asked the British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis if he believed they should apologise.

Colum Eastwood speaking in the British House of Commons on Wednesday.

Mr. Lewis replied: "As the Prime Minister said at the time and as I have said in responding to public inquiries recently, we as the Government must accept responsibility for what has happened in the past.

"When things are wrong, we need to be clear about that, as we have been. It is right that we have apologised for that, and I have added my own personal apology to that of the Government. We also need to ensure that we all work together to find a way forward to ensure that people are clear that violence is not an answer to anything in Northern Ireland or elsewhere."

Earlier Mr. Lewis acknowledged the importance of the Bloody Sunday anniversary.

"This Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. The killing of 14 people on that day began what was the most brutal and tragic year of the troubles in terms of lives lost. I echo the words of the then Prime Minister David Cameron, who, following the publication of the Saville report in 2010, stood at this Dispatch Box and apologised on behalf of the British Government, describing the events of Bloody Sunday, rightly, as 'unjustified and unjustifiable.'

"It is important that we do not repeat the mistakes of the past, but remember these difficult moments in our history, and come together to help build a better shared future for all the people of Northern Ireland. My thoughts this weekend will be with all those affected," said the Secretary of State.

Meanwhile, following the exchanges Derry Councillor Brian Tierney criticised the DUP MP Sammy Wilson for heckling Mr Eastwood as he asked the question.

Mr. Wilson could be heard shouting 'shame’ and ‘they were protecting the people of Northern Ireland from republicans’ as Mr. Eastwood was on his feet.

“The murder of 14 unarmed civil rights protestors in Derry on Bloody Sunday forever changed our city. The pain that was inflicted by the Parachute Regiment that day, and the efforts to blacken the names of the victims that followed, lives with us all even now.