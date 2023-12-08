Community service for man who tried to headbutt officer’s hand
David Gérard McCloskey (33) of Dungiven Road admitted a series of offences that occurred on May 30.
The court heard police were called to a report of someone driving a scrambler in the Corrody Road.
They saw McCloskey on a scrambler. He came over to police and stopped.
McCloskey told police he would burn the scrambler and police moved to arrest him.
He resisted police and force had to be used to get handcuffs on him.
While in a police vehicle he tried to headbutt and officer's hand that was resting against a window, the court heard.
Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said his client had 'reacted very badly' and the attitude displayed to police was 'totally at odds' with his attitude towards probation.
McCloskey was sentenced to 200 hours community service and disqualified from driving for 6 weeks.