A man who came into contact with police for driving a scrambler ended up trying to headbutt a police officer’s hand, Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday.

Bishop Street Courthouse

David Gérard McCloskey (33) of Dungiven Road admitted a series of offences that occurred on May 30.

The court heard police were called to a report of someone driving a scrambler in the Corrody Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They saw McCloskey on a scrambler. He came over to police and stopped.

McCloskey told police he would burn the scrambler and police moved to arrest him.

He resisted police and force had to be used to get handcuffs on him.

While in a police vehicle he tried to headbutt and officer's hand that was resting against a window, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said his client had 'reacted very badly' and the attitude displayed to police was 'totally at odds' with his attitude towards probation.