Concern over cold caller arriving at Derry home asking for money - Heaney
Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney has urged people who get cold callers arriving at their homes asking for money to contact the police.
He was speaking after an incident at a home on the Glen Road when a woman called at the door of a house and asked the occupant for money.
Councillor Heaney said: “This incident happened on Tuesday afternoon. A woman called at a home in the Glen Road area and said she had lost her bank card and asked if they could give her money .The person in the house was a bit taken aback but politely declined and closed the door.
“Anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation should not feel under pressure to hand over any money and should contact the police.”
Meanwhile there has also been a spike in local people being targeted by sophisticated phone, email and text scams to try to get money from people.
The most recent include text messages from delivery firms claiming to have missed you and saying you can pay for a redelivery.