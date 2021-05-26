Concern over cold caller arriving at Derry home asking for money - Heaney

He was speaking after an incident at a home on the Glen Road when a woman called at the door of a house and asked the occupant for money.

Councillor Heaney said: “This incident happened on Tuesday afternoon. A woman called at a home in the Glen Road area and said she had lost her bank card and asked if they could give her money .The person in the house was a bit taken aback but politely declined and closed the door.

“Anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation should not feel under pressure to hand over any money and should contact the police.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Conor Heaney.

Meanwhile there has also been a spike in local people being targeted by sophisticated phone, email and text scams to try to get money from people.