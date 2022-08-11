Convicted child abuser Jim McKeever still a Derry councillor

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKeever, a former deputy mayor, was found guilty of abusing a young girl in the early 1980s at Belfast Crown Court in May.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced in September.

McKeever was suspended from the SDLP as soon as the charges came to light and has since been expelled from the party.

Jim McKeever.

However, the 'Journal' has learned that he remains a councillor for the Faughan District Electoral Area.