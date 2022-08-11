Convicted child abuser Jim McKeever still a Derry councillor

Jim McKeever remains a Derry City & Strabane District councillor nearly three months after his conviction for child sex abuse in May, the 'Journal' has learned.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 3:41 pm

McKeever, a former deputy mayor, was found guilty of abusing a young girl in the early 1980s at Belfast Crown Court in May.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced in September.

McKeever was suspended from the SDLP as soon as the charges came to light and has since been expelled from the party.

Jim McKeever.

Most Popular

However, the 'Journal' has learned that he remains a councillor for the Faughan District Electoral Area.

DC&SDC's Committee Services advised the paper that McKeever remains a councillor.

DerryDerry CitySDLP