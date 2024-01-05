Copper pipe theft in Derry overnight: Police issue vigilance alert
The theft was reported to police shortly after 1.10am and is believed to have occurred sometime between 10.30pm on Thursday, January 4) and 12.15am the following morning.
Enquiries are continuing and police have appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area between the times reported, or has dash-cam footage available from between these times to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 60 of 05/01/24 or report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
A report can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Speaking generally to issue advice to local people and businesses about security at premises, Inspector Gahan said: "Police are urging contractors and builders to take steps to prevent thefts from new builds and empty properties by securing premises and sites as fully as possible.
"Construction companies should take the proper precautions and have new build sites well monitored.
"If you notice anything untoward in your neighbourhood, or see unknown vehicles outside premises or on neighbouring land in rural areas, note down any important details such as a description or vehicle registration and contact police immediately on 999. Police will follow up on your call and there is every possibility your prompt information could prevent a crime."
The PSNI has also advised that for crime prevention advice or information call 101 to speak with the local crime prevention officer.