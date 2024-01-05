Police in Derry are investigating the theft of copper piping from premises on Northland Road in the city during the early hours of Friday, January 5.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The theft was reported to police shortly after 1.10am and is believed to have occurred sometime between 10.30pm on Thursday, January 4) and 12.15am the following morning.

Enquiries are continuing and police have appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area between the times reported, or has dash-cam footage available from between these times to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 60 of 05/01/24 or report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

PSNI.

Speaking generally to issue advice to local people and businesses about security at premises, Inspector Gahan said: "Police are urging contractors and builders to take steps to prevent thefts from new builds and empty properties by securing premises and sites as fully as possible.

"Construction companies should take the proper precautions and have new build sites well monitored.

"If you notice anything untoward in your neighbourhood, or see unknown vehicles outside premises or on neighbouring land in rural areas, note down any important details such as a description or vehicle registration and contact police immediately on 999. Police will follow up on your call and there is every possibility your prompt information could prevent a crime."