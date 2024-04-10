Cost of addressing maintenance issues at Limavady Courthouse estimated at £700,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over £90,000, meanwhile, has been spent on maintenance at the vacant courthouse since 2020.

Ms. Long revealed the maintenance bill in response to an Assembly Question from DUP MLA Alan Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Co. Derry courthouse has not been operational since March 2020, when the NI Courts and Tribunals Service consolidated business delivery in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the minister said.

Limavady Courthouse

“Prior to this, there were a number of known issues regarding the physical condition of the building. In the intervening period, NICTS has continued to undertake essential statutory and cyclical maintenance in Limavady Courthouse.

“Between April 2020 to December 2023, £96,135 has been incurred to address critical or statutory maintenance issues and to protect the building fabric in Limavady Courthouse.

“The estimated costs to address the condition-based maintenance issues in Limavady Courthouse are £700k. These costs do not include upgrade works to address the functional improvements that are also required,” the minister said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She confirmed a decision on future use of the courthouse will be made as part of the NICTS Estate Strategy, Making the Place for Justice, published last December.

“The Strategy is structured around 4 Improvement Aims and 12 Strategic Outcomes, that if realised, will result in a courts and tribunals estate that is capable of providing modernised and improved facilities for all citizens of NI.