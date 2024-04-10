Cost of addressing maintenance issues at Limavady Courthouse estimated at £700,000
Over £90,000, meanwhile, has been spent on maintenance at the vacant courthouse since 2020.
Ms. Long revealed the maintenance bill in response to an Assembly Question from DUP MLA Alan Robinson.
The Co. Derry courthouse has not been operational since March 2020, when the NI Courts and Tribunals Service consolidated business delivery in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the minister said.
“Prior to this, there were a number of known issues regarding the physical condition of the building. In the intervening period, NICTS has continued to undertake essential statutory and cyclical maintenance in Limavady Courthouse.
“Between April 2020 to December 2023, £96,135 has been incurred to address critical or statutory maintenance issues and to protect the building fabric in Limavady Courthouse.
“The estimated costs to address the condition-based maintenance issues in Limavady Courthouse are £700k. These costs do not include upgrade works to address the functional improvements that are also required,” the minister said.
She confirmed a decision on future use of the courthouse will be made as part of the NICTS Estate Strategy, Making the Place for Justice, published last December.
“The Strategy is structured around 4 Improvement Aims and 12 Strategic Outcomes, that if realised, will result in a courts and tribunals estate that is capable of providing modernised and improved facilities for all citizens of NI.
“To implement its Estate Strategy, NICTS will use data and evidence to baseline the existing estate against the agreed Strategic Outcomes, and develop prioritised investment delivery plans in the context of the resources available.”