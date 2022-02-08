Counsel for Ryan Walters claims client 'never laid a hand' on Edward Meenan

The late Edward Meenan.

Sean Rodgers (34) of no fixed abode in Derry, Derek Creswell (29) of King's Lane in Ballykelly and Ryan Walters (22) with an address in Crossgar are all charged with the murder of Edward Meenan on November 25, 2018.

They are also facing trial on a charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on another man on the same date.

John Kearney QC who represents Ryan Walters was outlining his client's case when cross examining Claire Carroll a Forensic Scientist.

The barrister suggested to the court that the initial confrontation was between Cresswell and Walters and Mr. McConnell, the other alleged injured party, while the defendant Rodgers confronted Mr. Meenan.

He further suggested that 'originally there was a stand up confrontation between Mr. Meenan and Rodgers' and then the defendant Cresswell joined that incident.

The barrister added that at that stage the deceased 'went to the ground' around where a large pool of blood was found in the back yard of the house in Creggan Street.

Mr. Kearney said he was suggesting that at this stage there was no knife involved in the attack.

He went on to suggest that his client 'played no part in that attack' and at that point Walters had gone back into the house.

The barrister suggested to the forensic scientist that if his client had been responsible for stabbing the dead man more than 50 times that more blood would have been found on his clothes.

Dr. Carroll agreed but said she could not rule out the possibility that there had been 'a limited involvement' in the attack.

Earlier the scientist had agreed that best practice was that when collecting evidence shoes should be placed in separate bags but in the case of Walters this had not been done.

Dr. Carroll was asked about the blood found on Walter's clothing and Mr. Kearney suggested that there was not 'a great deal of blood'.

This was agreed and the scientist said that there was a greater quantity of blood on one trainer than on the other but not that much on his track suit bottoms or top.

The barrister said that the blood found on the trainer was not consistent with repeated kicks to a blood covered body but Dr. Carroll said there was evidence the trainer had been 'wiped' before she examined it and so there was no way to tell how much was there originally.