Trevor Mulhern (50) of Altmoyer Road in Dungiven appeared at the Crown Court where his counsel asked that he be re-arraigned.

Mulhern was charged with treating controlled waste and disposing of controlled waste likely to cause pollution at a site on Longland Road in Claudy on dates between November 22, 2017 and June 21, 2018; unlawfully treating controlled waste on a site at Tornoge Road in Donemana on dates between June 13, 2018 and November 1, 2018; two other charges relating to the unlawful deposit of controlled waste on dates between June 1, 2010 and June 13, 2018.

Mulhern pleaded guilty.

Defence counsel Kieran Mallon said that remedial works had been carried out at the Tornoge site, and Mulhern was seeking permission for access to the Claudy site to carry out remedial work.