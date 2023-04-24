Court

A 45 year old man was sentenced at Derry Crown Court for rape of a child under 13, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and sexual assault of a child under 13 by penetration.

The man who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was sentenced to 16 years. He will serve eight years in prison and eight years on license. He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Detective Constable Emma McAfee said: “This man was in a position of trust, which was totally abused. The volatile offences that he committed against a young child, has continued to have a profound impact throughout her adult life.

“We would like to thank the victim for reporting this and working with Police to bring this abuser to justice. It has taken a lot of courage to disclose such horrific abuse.

“His conviction, and that of other sex offenders for non-recent crimes, again illustrates that the passage of time is no barrier to justice.

“We continue to urge all victims of unreported sexual assault to come forward, no matter when the offending took place. If you have ever experienced any form of sexual abuse, please contact Police on 101 or call 999 in an emergency.”

