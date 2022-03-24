Court told Fahan Street find similar to devices Kieran McCool is charged in relation to

Kieran McCool

The case of Kieran McCool (53) of Ballymagowan Gardens in Derry was before the court to seek a variation in bail terms to reduce his requirement to sign from five times a week to twice.

McCool is charged in connection with the rioting on the night journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead as well as explosive offences dating from between 2016 and April 2021.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client currently had to sign with police five times a week and he was asking the court to reduce that to twice a week.

He said that his client was not charged with murder and the other people charged in connection with the rioting on April 18, 2019 all had their signing requirements reduced.

He said he believed the bail variation request was 'reasonable'.

The solicitor said his client had health issues and mobility issues and added that there had been no breaches of bail.

A prosecution barrister opposed the application but said police would accept reducing the signing requirements to three times a week.

She said McCool was facing more serious charges and added that the number of times the police had responded to 'paramilitary related incidents' in the Creggan area had greatly reduced in recent times and police believed bail conditions were working.

She said the recent find in Fahan Street had revealed similar devices to those McCool is charged with.

The prosecution said this was not 'a fanciful objection' but was calculated as part of the 'ongoing battle' due to the activities of the wider organisation.

She said three times a week was 'reasonable given the very serious concerns'.

District Judge Barney McElholm said there were differences in McCool's case but accepted that the defendant had not breached his bail conditions.

He said he believed reducing the signing requirements to three times a week was a reasonable compromise.