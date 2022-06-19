‘Cowardly attacks’ in Derry estate must stop - Councillor

The Waterside representative has now called on those responsible to get off the backs of the community.

His comments come after recent incidents in which several people’s homes have been targeted.

Colr. Jackson said: “There have been a number of worrying incidents in the Top of the Hill area over the past few weeks which have caused a lot of upset and fear in the local community.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson.

“A number of homes have been attacked. In one of these reckless incidents shots were fired at a house and in another a masked gang entered a property, causing damage and attacking the female occupant. Threats have also been made against several people.