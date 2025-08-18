Crimson banner incinerated on Derry bonfire despite appeals from politicians and bishop

An historic Apprentice Boys flag stolen from the grounds of St. Columb’s Cathedral has been incinerated on an August 15 bonfire in Derry.

However, it is believed a United States flag gifted to Foyle College by veterans of the US Navy’s communication station in Derry was removed from the pyre in Meenan Square following appeals by political and church leaders.

Prior to the bonfire being set alight on Friday, the Bishop of Derry Dónal McKeown issued an 11th hour appeal for the salvation of the emblems.

Fr. Michael Canny, on behalf of the Bishop, said: “I want to make a direct appeal to those people who are in possession of the American flag taken from Foyle College and the crimson flag taken from St. Columb's Cathedral to make sure that they are not destroyed.

The bonfire at Meenan Square, in the Bogside, alights Thursday night. Photo: George Sweeney

"These flags may not mean much to those who are in possession of them at this present time but they are of very significant and historical importance and their destruction would cause irreparable damage to community relations, so as to maintain the moral high ground I appeal to those who are in possession of them to keep them safe and to please return them as soon as possible.”

Independent republican councillor Gary Donnelly, also appealed for the crimson flag of the Apprentice Boys to be returned.

Colr. Donnelly said: “Twelve years ago an historic Apprentice Boys flag that was taken from St. Columb's Cathedral was returned after I had a conversation with young people at a bonfire in Creggan.

“The plain red crimson flag was hoisted in the early 1700s and flies at the east of the cathedral.

Fireworks prior to the bonfire at Meenan Square, in the Bogside, being set alight on Thursday night. Photo: George Sweeney

“Recently the same flag was taken from the Cathedral. Attempts to locate it have failed and I would ask at this 11th hour if anyone knows where this is and has any influence could they use it to have this flag returned to the Cathedral.”

The Creggan councillor said ‘the flag in question, although a replica, is centuries old, is a historical article, and should be returned to the place of worship’.

He also thanked young people who recently returned other articles from bonfires in the city.

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan was also among those urging bonfire builders in the Bogside and Creggan areas to remove offensive items.

“We have to call this out for what it is, it’s wrong when flags and emblems are burnt on bonfires in July and it’s wrong in August too.

“I visited the Bogside bonfire site a couple of weeks ago and engaged with some of the young people involved in its construction. It was clear that they took enormous pride in their involvement and I wish we could harness the effort and application that they have put into this into something more positive.

"I attempted to explain to them the futility of burning flags and emblems and the hurt that can cause. I again appeal for all of these flags and symbols to be removed from both bonfires.

“Far from being a celebration of culture these bonfires are turning into nothing more than an opportunity to poke the other community in the eye. That gets us absolutely nowhere and leaves us trapped in a cycle that is holding this place and our young people back,” he said.

The appeals ultimately came to nothing when the Apprentice Boys flag was torched alongside Union Flags, the Orange Standard and the Ulster Banner.

Ulster Unionist Alderman Darren Guy said: "I want to begin by thanking those who made sincere efforts to have the crimson flag returned to St. Columb’s Cathedral and the historically significant US flag restored to Foyle College.

"Unfortunately, these appeals were met with indifference. The theft of the crimson flag from a place of worship is a shameful act, and those responsible should reflect deeply on their actions.”

Several poppy wreaths were set also alight on the bonfire in the Bogside late on Friday evening.

"I acknowledge that some within the nationalist community do not support the symbolism of the poppy. That is their right, and I respect their freedom to hold differing views.

"However, that right does not extend to the desecration of memorials. Those of us who choose to honour our fallen through the poppy should be allowed to do so without interference.

"The theft and subsequent burning of wreaths mere minutes after a memorial service is not a protest—it is a violation of basic human decency. Respect must be mutual. It is hard-earned and easily lost,” said Ald. Guy.

The Waterside councillor referred to the appearance of Kyle Bonnes’ name on a bonfire in Creggan.

The 15-year-old tragically drowned in the Faughan in 2010.

"This week, our city witnessed deeply troubling acts of sectarian hatred. The inclusion of young Kyle Bonne’s name on a bonfire retraumatised his grieving family. The targeting of ex-DCI John Caldwell and a serving PSNI officer—complete with a degrading banner—was appalling.

"These actions mirror the tactics of those who exploit children to attack the PSNI. Even my own name appeared on the Gobnascale bonfire, accompanied by crosshairs and insults. These young individuals are being consumed by hatred for those who may differ in belief, yet are alike in many ways,” said Ald. Guy.

He added: "Let me be absolutely clear: I believe both communities have the right to cultural expression, including bonfires. But the burning of flags, emblems, and issuing threats to members of the public, PSNI officers, or elected representatives is abhorrent and indefensible.

"Communities such as Nelson Drive and Irish Street have taken commendable steps to eliminate the burning of flags and emblems from their bonfires. I urge them to continue on that path and commend them for their leadership.”