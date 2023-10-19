Sean Dalton with his wife Polly at home in the 1980s.

KRW Law said it is carefully considering a 115 page judgement handed down by the Supreme Court on Wednesday that allowed an appeal by the Attorney General of NI against a judicial review application for a new inquest.

Mr. Dalton was 54 when he was killed in the ‘Good Samaritan’ bomb on August 31, 1988. His neighbour Sheila Lewis, aged 68 also died instantly. His friend Gerry Curran, aged 57, was fatally injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had been going to check on a vulnerable neighbour when they inadvertently triggered an IRA booby-trap bomb.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His family have being seeking answers as to why an explosive device was allowed to remain in a built-up residential area for days prior to his death and brought judicial review proceedings in 2014.

Lawyers for the family contended that the State had not satisfied its right to life obligations under Article 2 of the European Court of Human Rights.

But on Wednesday the Supreme Court allowed an appeal by the Attorney General against a new coronial inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the reasons cited was that the Human Rights Act ‘does not impose any procedural obligation to investigate deaths which occurred more than 12 years before it came into force on 2 October 2000’.

KRW Law said: “We will consider this judgment carefully specifically whether to bring the matter to the ECHR at Strasbourg.”