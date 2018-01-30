Dangerous driver disqualified

A man who sped off from police and drove dangerously has had a two month sentence suspended for two years.

Ryan James Curry, of Avish Road, Eglinton, pleaded guilty to driving offences on September 26, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the 23-years-old sped off from police, weaved in and out of traffic and overtook slower cars in the Duke Street area.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop called Curry’s driving ‘absolutely disgraceful’ and fined him a total of £400.

Curry was also disqualified from driving for a year.