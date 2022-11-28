Darren Guy blasts gunman who fired shot at door on night citizens celebrated Christmas switch on

The Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, condemned the incident when a masked man fired a shot at a house in Culdaff Gardens.

Police confirmed two men were in the house when a number of masked men entered the house shortly after 9pm on Sunday.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Darren Guy

Speaking after the incident, Alderman Guy stated: "These ongoing attacks are totally unacceptable in our society and must be condemned by all of us. The people of this city and district are shocked and disgusted at these continued incidents.

"There can be absolutely no justification for the firing of a shot in a built up residential area of our city. It is clear that those responsible have absolutely no concern for people living in Creggan nor do they represent the interests of the people living there.

"This shooting took place just hours after hundreds of people attended the switch on of the Christmas lights in our city centre and the negative actions of a few stand in stark contrast to those who continue to positively promote our city and district.

"My thoughts are with the people living in the area who have had to endure this pointless action. I would urge anyone with information on this attack to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately."​