Paddy McCourt

McCourt (39) of Wheatfield Court in Muff in County Donegal faces one charge of sexual assault that was said to have occurred on January 30 of 2022.

At Friday’s sitting of Derry Magistrates’ Court a defence barrister Eoghan Devlin said that he was in a position to fix a date for the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Devlin said that the case would probably take a full day and that it involved an abuse of process application which would be heard on the day during the case.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that he would fix a date for May 23 and enquiries would have to be made for a courtroom and a judge to deal with the case.