Death of Derry man not being treated as suspicious; toxicology results awaited
The death of a man in Derry at the weekend is not being treated as suspicious following the completion of a post mortem.
By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 4th April 2022, 12:23 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th April 2022, 12:26 pm
The PSNI said they are now awaiting the results of a toxicology analysis.
Police said they attended the sudden death of the 56-year-old man at a house in the Top of the Hill area of Derry yesterday morning, Sunday, April 3.
A post mortem has been completed to establish the cause of death and police are now waiting on toxicology results. At this stage, however, this death is not being treated as suspicious.