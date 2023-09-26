Death of ‘Soldier B’ who shot 15-year-old Derry schoolboy Daniel Hegarty in 1972 dies

The late Daniel Hegarty, who was shot dead in 1972.

‘Soldier B’, who was facing prosecution for shooting Daniel on July 31, 1972, is believed to have died last Thursday.

The Hegarty family have confirmed they were contacted by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) on Friday and informed of his death.

Daniel’s sister Margaret Brady, in a statement issued on behalf of the family, said: “We take no delight in the death of Soldier B. In fact, we will pray that God forgives Soldier B for murdering Daniel. We will offer a Mass for Soldier B as well. Our mother did the same in 1972.”

‘Soldier B’ had been due to face prosecution after a long campaign for justice by the Hegarty family.

The family have strongly criticised the PPS for having, as they claimed, ‘dragged out this case for far too long’.

Delays, they claimed, resulted in the ‘British soldier who murdered an innocent 15 year old child 51 years ago’ never facing justice.

“We, like our parents, placed our faith in the legal system for all its faults, as we know that no system of justice is perfect,” Ms. Brady stated but added that “what has happened is not in the interests of justice or fairness.”

The Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron confirmed the PPS was informed recently by Soldier B’s legal representatives of his death.

"We advised the family of Daniel Hegarty of the development in the case at the earliest opportunity.

“Where the PPS is made aware of the death of a defendant, that is the end of any potential prosecution in relation to them. I appreciate that this is an extremely difficult time for the family of Daniel Hegarty who have hoped and campaigned for many decades to see a criminal justice outcome in this case,” he said.

Mr. Herron said he understood the family’s position but strongly refuted claims the PPS had sought to delay the prosecution.

“Given the history of this case, I can understand some of the views expressed by the family. However, we strongly refute any suggestion that the PPS acted contrary to the administration of justice or sought to improperly stop or delay any prosecution of Soldier B.

"At all times the decision-making was undertaken in good faith on the basis of an impartial analysis of the available evidence and relevant legal principles, and with the assistance of advice from independent senior counsel,” he said.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said: “Daniel Hegarty was shot and killed more than fifty years ago. It is a damning indictment on this society that his family have had to fight a lifetime for truth, justice and accountability.

"And it is further evidence that the British Government’s approach to legacy - shutting down justice - will never work for those who have lost the most.

“There have been serious institutional failings in this case that have badly let the Hegarty family down. The PPS decision to drop the case in 2021 was a significant blow and forced this family to fight again for their right to justice.