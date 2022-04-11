'Death trap' seized by PSNI after reports of anti-social behaviour
The PSNI have seized a motorbike in the Greater Shantallow area - describing the vehicle as a 'death trap'.
The Ballyarnett Neigbourhood Policing Team (NPT) thanked members of the public who reported vehicle related anti-social behaviour along the Glengalliagh Road on Sunday.
"As a result of this report we have seized a Honda motorbike for causing annoyance, alarm and distress within the community.
"The vehicle appears to be in an unsafe condition and therefore an obvious risk to the rider and other members of the public," the PSNI said.
Officers said they were unable to locate another bike reported to them.
"Unfortunately the white motorbike we were originally looking for and sighted along with this death trap is still at large.
"If you see this vehicle please let us know and we will do our best to take it off the streets," police said.