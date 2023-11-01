Delivery van driver reportedly robbed in Lecky Road area with police probing incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said they received a report of a robbery just before 10.30am on Wednesday, November 1.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "Our investigation is at an early stage, and we are working to establish exactly what happened, what may have been taken and any injuries sustained to anyone involved.

"As these enquiries continue, we appeal to anyone who was on Lecky Road around this time today and saw anything suspicious to call us on 101, quoting reference 711 of 01/11/23.

The reported robbery occurred on the Lecky Road.

"We will provide an update in due course."

The Police Service said members of the public can submit reports and information online and to the independent Crimestoppers.