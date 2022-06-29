Derry arrests linked by PSNI to 'Óglaigh na hÉireann violent criminality'

Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the two 34 year old males under the Terrorism Act in the Shantallow and Galliagh areas on Wednesday, June 29.

The arrests follow searches of two residential properties in the area. The men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.

Police said the arrests were linked to the activity of Óglaigh na hÉireann (ÓÉ), sometimes cited as ÓNH, a group that has been officially on ceasefire since 2018.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson said: “Today’s searches and arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into violent criminality linked to Óglaigh na hÉireann.

“We understand the impact our operational activity can cause the local community and want to assure them we seek to plan activity to maximise safety, minimise any disruption, and remain grateful for their continued support. I also would ask anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity to contact us in confidence on 101.”