Derry attempted hijacking and device: Man arrested in Belfast
Detectives investigating a report of an attempted hijacking in Derry and the subsequent discovery of a suspicious device have arrested a man.
The arrest was made in relation to incidents in the Hollymount Park area on Friday, February 17 and the Corrody Road area on Saturday, February 18.The 21-year-old man was arrested in the south Belfast area. He has been arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and remains in police custody assisting with enquiries. Searches are currently ongoing in Belfast, Omagh and Derry areas.