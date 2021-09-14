Derry care worker accused of sexual assault

Ian McKeegan, of Ivy Mead Court, faces six charges of sexual activity by a care worker between April 30 and June 12, 2019.

The charges allege that the complainant is a person with a mental disorder and the defendant knew or could reasonably be expected to know that she had a mental disorder.

During a brief hearing at the local magistrate’s court, the 56-year-old declined to say anything in answer to the charges or to call any evidence on his own behalf.

A defence barrister accepted there is a case for his client to answer.

McKeegan was released on his own bail of £500 and banned from having any contact with the complainant or any other prosecution witnesses.